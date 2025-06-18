Woodbridge Man Charged In Linden Shooting: Police

On Monday, May 12, officers responded to the 500 block of Bower Street and recovered two shell casings, Linden police said. A three-week investigation determined Eddie Germain produced a handgun and fired multiple times at an occupied vehicle, as it traveled on Bower Street, police said.

Germain is charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons prohibited from possessing a weapon.

