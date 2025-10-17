Woodbridge Couple Marries On Slopes At Big Snow In American Dream’s First-Ever Wedding

Stanley and Nettie Tang of Woodbridge made history Friday, Oct. 10, as the first couple ever to tie the knot inside the indoor ski and snowboard park at the American Dream Mall.

The couple said they chose the spot because it held special meaning.

“We knew we wanted to do something different for our wedding,” Nettie said. “We went to Big SNOW as one of our first dates and Stanley taught me how to snowboard there. We saw that Big SNOW did private events, and we just reached out and asked if it was possible.

"They were willing to accommodate all of our requests for the wedding and were so helpful in getting everything exactly as we wanted it.”

Nettie said she was grateful to the friends who helped her prepare and to the Big SNOW staff who made their day special.

“I’m thankful to all the friends who helped set up and did my hair and makeup. All the staff were really helpful too and asked if they could help with anything," she said. "I had an amazing time and would consider doing another private event there in the future.”

The newlyweds — both snowboarders — even added a personal touch to their celebration.

“We both have a love for snowboarding and Pokémon,” Nettie said. “So as a wedding favor, we designed our own ski socks and made personalized Pokémon cards for our guests.”

