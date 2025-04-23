Woodbridge Cop Accused Of Using Chokehold Won't Face Charges: Prosecutor

On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:14 a.m., Hector Rivera was one of several police officers who responded to a domestic violence incident in Woodbridge Township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said. The suspect, who was being placed under arrest, became uncooperative, aggressive and began to yell, authorities said. He resisted officers' attempts to arrest him, authorities said.

While in police custody, the suspect said Rivera used a chokehold on him, authorities said.

Rivera was investigated by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and supervised by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, before being presented to a grand jury, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.