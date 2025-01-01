Overcast 45°

Serious New Year's Crash On Route 1: Victim Extricated, HazMat Called To Scene In Woodbridge

New Year's Day began with a harrowing scene on Route 1 in Woodbridge as emergency crews raced to respond to a serious two-car crash, police said.

The collision happened around 4:40 a.m. at the intersection of Route 1 and Woodbridge Center Drive, prompting a multi-agency response that included police, first aid, fire, and hazmat teams, according to Woodbridge Police Lt. Brian Murphy.

One driver was trapped inside their vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters, Murphy said. Meanwhile, hazmat crews worked to clean up vehicle fluids that spilled during the crash.

While the extent of the injuries has not yet been disclosed, the scene required significant coordination and swift action from responders.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

