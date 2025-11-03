Overcast 58°

Roosevelt Oglesby Fatally Stabbed Marianne Straley: Police

A 63-year-old Iselin man was arrested and charged with stabbing a woman in Woodbridge, authorities announced Monday, Nov. 3.

Woodbridge Township police

Sam Barron

At 9:56 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30, Woodbridge police responded to a 911 call and found Marianne Straley with multiple stab wounds, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Township Police Department Director Joseph Nisky said.

Straley was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Roosevelt Oglesby was arrested following an investigation, authorities said. Straley and Roosevelt knew each other prior to the stabbing, authorities said.

Oglesby is charged with murder in the first degree and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said.

