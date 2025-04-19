Fair 84°

Possible Fatality In NJ Turnpike Woodbridge Crash, All Lanes Closed

A serious crash involving an overturned vehicle shut down all lanes of the southbound inner roadway of the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Saturday, April 19.

Woodbridge crash Saturday, April 19

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
The crash happened near Interchange 12, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT). Photos at the scene by Kyle Mazza/UNF News show a tarp draped over one of the vehicles, indicating a fatality.

The highway remained closed as of 9:30 a.m. with a rollover, however, it was not immediately clear whether or not this was a separate crash.

The crash was reported sometime after 4 a.m. and remained under investigation as of 9:30 a.m. 

Drivers should expect significant delays and detours in the area until the roadway is cleared.

