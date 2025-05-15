NJ Man Killed In Mobile Home Fire: Avenel FD

At 4:20 a.m., firefighters responded to Hiram Homes near South Inman Avenue and North Second Street after receiving a report of a fire, Cory Spillar with the Avenel Fire Department said. Firefighters broke down the door and found the man, who was not identified, sitting in a chair in the kitchen, Spillar said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, Spillar said. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in 20 minutes, Spillar said.

The fire appears to be accidental, though it remains under investigation, Spillar said.

