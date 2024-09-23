Former Principal Who Raped Woman In 2014 Woodbridge Home Invasion Sentenced, Prosecutors Say

Danny McEaddy, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 18 to 50 years in state prison, a Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson said. A jury found the Sicklerville man guilty on seven counts on Thursday, Apr. 18.

Prosecutors said a woman reported that an unknown man broke into her apartment in the Keasbey section of Woodbridge and sexually assaulted her in September 2014. DNA samples at the crime scene identified McEaddy as the man who raped her and he was arrested on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023.

McEaddy previously worked as principal of Hillcrest Elementary School in Upper Darby, PA, and Freedom Prep Charter School in Camden.

The jury convicted McEaddy of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, second-degree sexual assault, burglary, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal restraint, and aggravated assault.

In a separate case, Winslow Township police said McEaddy was accused of trying to force his way into a Sicklerville woman's bedroom in February 2022 and returning to the home to peer into a window three months later. He was arrested in August 2022 after he was caught peering through the windows of other Sicklerville homes.

McEaddy will have to serve more than 42 years before he's eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act.

