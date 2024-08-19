°

Early-Morning Crash Clogs Garden State Parkway In Woodbridge

A portion of the Garden State Parkway was seeing heavy delays early Monday, Aug. 19 due to a crash.

Parkway crash

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
The accident happened in the southbound lanes, north of Exit 129 to the NJ Turnpike in Woodbridge. 

As of 6:30 a.m., heavy delays were reported.

