Downed Wires From Crash Close Route 9 For Hours: Woodbridge PD

A vehicle struck a utility pole in the northbound lanes, causing wires to fall onto the roadway, Woodbridge Police Captain Brian Murphy said. While no injuries were reported in the single-car crash, all lanes are expected to remain closed during the morning commute as crews work to restore utilities and clear the roadway, Murphy said.

"It is anticipated that lanes will remain closed for the morning commute," Murphy stated. "Lanes will reopen as soon as utilities are restored and the roadway is cleared."

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

