Bodycam Footage Released In Fatal Police Shooting Of NYC Man At Woodbridge Hotel

Karl Gregory, 46, of New York, died after an exchange of gunfire with police inside the Royal Albert’s Palace Hotel on King Georges Post Road on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

According to a preliminary investigation, the incident began the night before, on Wednesday, June 12, when Edison police received an alert from an automated license plate reader. The system flagged a vehicle linked to a New York City shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Officers from Edison and Woodbridge located the unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of the Royal Albert’s Palace Hotel. The NYPD was notified, and detectives briefed local officers on their investigation.

Shortly after midnight on June 13, at approximately 12:21 a.m., police were interviewing a civilian in the hotel lobby when the elevator opened and Gregory stepped out carrying multiple bags.

Authorities say Gregory dropped his belongings and reached into a black backpack. Gunfire was exchanged between Gregory and Woodbridge Officers Drew Krupinski and Justin Nerney, as well as NYPD Detective Matthew Mauro.

Gregory was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was found near him. Officer Nerney and Detective Mauro were also struck during the exchange and were hospitalized. Both have since been released.

Footage was reviewed by Gregory’s family prior to its public release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA), which released three bodycam recordings from the deadly encounter. The release is part of a 2019 Attorney General policy aimed at promoting transparency in fatal police incidents.

The bodycam recordings can be viewed here.

