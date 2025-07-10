86-Year-Old Ice Cream Shop Expanding For First-Time Ever To Woodbridge

The ice cream shop, which has been serving up treats for 86 years and been run by the same family for three generations, announced on social media they are opening in Woodbridge this fall.

The new Nasto’s will be at 992 St. Georges Ave.

Social media commenters were excited Nasto’s would be coming to their neck of the woods.

“Wow! That is so dope! How exciting. So close to us,” one commenter wrote.

“Omg I can’t wait,” another commenter wrote.

“This is the best news since I live close by,” another commenter exclaimed. “I use to walk to the one in the Ironbound with my grandparents when I was a little girl

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbridge and receive free news updates.