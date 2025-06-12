17-Year-Old Who Brought Loaded Gun To Woodbridge HS Learns Fate: Prosecutor

On Monday, March 17, a Woodbridge Township student received threatening text messages from another student at Woodbridge High School, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Township Police Director Joseph Nisky said.

The student reported the threats to school administrators who searched the boy's belongings, discovering the loaded firearm, authorities said.

Woodbridge Township Police took the 17-year-old into custody that morning and seized the firearm, authorities said.

The boy pleaded guilty in May to offenses that, if committed by an adult, would be possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm on school property, and possession of a ghost gun, authorities said.

