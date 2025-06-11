Woodbine Motorcyclist Killed In Route 47 Crash: Njsp

At 11:18 p.m., a Kawasaki motorcycle operated by Andrew Flynn was traveling southbound on Route 47 in Maurice River Township, while an Acura TSX driven by a 34-year-old Millville resident was traveling northbound on Route 47, Marcelo Pirez, a spokesman for New Jersey State Police said. The Acura turned left into the southbound lane in front of the Kawasaki, causing the crash, Pirez said.

Flynn was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries, Pirez said. The driver of the Acura sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, Pirez said. The crash remains under investigation, Pirez said.

