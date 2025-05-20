Woodbine Man Uploaded Child Porn: Prosecutor

Law enforcement began investigating Brandon Nicolosi after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he had downloaded and shared images of child sexual abuse material, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.

On Thursday, May 15, investigators executed a search warrant at Nicolosi's residence, that involved numerous law enforcement departments, Sutherland said. Cell phones and laptop computers were seized from the residence and later found to contain images and videos of child porn, Sutherland said.

Nicolosi was arrested on Monday, May 19, and charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, Sutherland said.

