Clermont Man Downloaded, Shared Child Porn On Several Devices: Prosecutors

Steven Seeburg, 63, of Clermont, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 20, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a news release. Seeburg was charged with second-degree distribution of child pornography and third-degree possession of child pornography.

The investigation started after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators said Seeburg was later identified as the suspect who was downloading and sharing pictures of child porn.

Police executed a search warrant at Seeburg's home on Aug. 20. Officers seized several cellphones and computers that contained child porn.

Seeburg was held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility to await future court appearances. If convicted, prosecutors said he faces five to 10 years in state prison for the distribution charge and three to five years for the possession charge.

Homeland Security Investigations and state police assisted in the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbine-Dennis and receive free news updates.