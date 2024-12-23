Body Discovered In Refrigerator At Belleplain State Forest, Troopers Say

Troopers discovered the dead person at Belleplain State Forest on Sunday, Dec. 22, a state police spokesperson said.

Police responded to the scene at around 2:54 p.m. The identity of the individual and the circumstances surrounding the death have not yet been released.

Belleplain State Forest spans over 21,000 acres in the heart of the Pinelands National Reserve. Established in 1928, the forest boasts a variety of habitats, including saltwater marshes, mixed hardwood swamps, and oak-hickory forests.

Visitors enjoy activities such as hiking, camping, and birding, especially during spring migration. The forest is located in Cape May and Cumberland counties.

The investigation was ongoing, troopers said.

