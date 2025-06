At 3:34 a.m., troopers responded to County Road 550 West in Dennis Township after a Honda Civic veered off the roadway to the right and crashed into a tree, Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police said.

The driver, Gabrielle Platt, sustained fatal injuries, Lebron said.

The crash remains under investigation, Lebron said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Woodbine-Dennis and receive free news updates.