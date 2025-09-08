Fair 58°

2 Airlifted, Jaws of Life Used After Car Crashes Into Guardrail: Dennis Twp FD

Two people were airlifted after a vehicle crashed into a guardrail in Dennis Twp on Thursday, Sept. 4, authorities said.

HMH medevac.

 Photo Credit: Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department
Sam Barron

At 1:55 p.m., firefighters responded to Route 47 and Petersburg Road after a vehicle ran off the roadway into a guardrail, Dennis Volunteer Fire Company said. Several occupants were still in the vehicle, firefighters said.

The JAWS of Life was used to remove the back door to gain access to the passengers, firefighters said.

Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital while several others were transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, firefighters said.

