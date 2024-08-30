Overcast 72°

Willingboro Man Stabs Brother Dead During Fight At Family Home: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Willingboro man has been charged in the stabbing death of his brother.

Carl Agyemang

 Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Carl Agyemang stabbed his brother, Floyd Agyemang, 23, during an argument at their family's home on Hepburn Lane in Willingboro around 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Willingboro Township Acting Public Safety Director Ian Bucs said.

Floyd Agyemang was found by responding officers with a stab wound to his chest. He was rushed to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he was pronounced dead that night.

Carl Agyemang fled on foot, but was arrested in the area a short time later by Willingboro police officers. A knife was recovered from his person that is believed to have been used in the fatal assault, Bradshaw said.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood ruled Floyd's death a homicide.

The investigation was conducted by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Det. Arek Arargil and WTPD Det. Brandon Norris.

Carl Agyemang was charged with murder and weapons offenses, and lodged in the county jail.

