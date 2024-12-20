Light Rain 35°

SHARE

Willingboro Man Caught With 1,000+ Child Porn Files, Prosecutors Say

A Willingboro man was accused of having more than 1,000 pictures and videos of child pornography, authorities said.

Marcus Lee, 33, Willingboro, NJ.

Marcus Lee, 33, Willingboro, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Marcus Lee, 33, was charged with second-degree possession of child sexual abuse material, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said in a news release on Friday, Dec. 20.

The investigation began after a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about Lee's online activity. Investigators found that he maintained online accounts containing more than 1,000 illicit files.

Lee was arrested after a search of his home on Monday, Dec. 16. Electronic devices were seized and a preliminary review of his cellphone uncovered multiple child porn files.

Lee was released from custody after a first court appearance. The case will be presented to a grand jury for a possible indictment.

Homeland Security Investigators helped the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and Willingboro police in the case.

to follow Daily Voice Willingboro and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE