Willingboro Man Caught With 1,000+ Child Porn Files, Prosecutors Say

Marcus Lee, 33, was charged with second-degree possession of child sexual abuse material, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said in a news release on Friday, Dec. 20.

The investigation began after a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about Lee's online activity. Investigators found that he maintained online accounts containing more than 1,000 illicit files.

Lee was arrested after a search of his home on Monday, Dec. 16. Electronic devices were seized and a preliminary review of his cellphone uncovered multiple child porn files.

Lee was released from custody after a first court appearance. The case will be presented to a grand jury for a possible indictment.

Homeland Security Investigators helped the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and Willingboro police in the case.

