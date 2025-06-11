Willingboro Boy Killed After Mom Fell Asleep Driving To Be Buried In Ecuador: Campaign

At 6:32 a.m., officers responded to a single car crash at 537 Magnolia Rd after the driver, Marlon's mother, Maria Rosa Palacios, fell asleep while traveling 50 mph, Pemberton Township Police said.

The silver 2016 Audi A3 ran off the roadway and struck a tree, police said. Marlon, a front seat passenger, was transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. Palacios was critically injured in the crash and is receiving medical treatment, according to the fundraiser.

"In this painful moment, the family is facing not only the heartbreak of losing a loved one but also the unexpected costs resulting from the accident," Diego Valencia, who organized the fundraiser, wrote.

Marlon's parents want to repatriate his body to Ecuador so he can "say a final goodbye with dignity," while also facing significant medical expenses for Palacios, who has a long road to recovery, according to the fundraiser.

As of Wednesday, June 11, $1,000 has been raised. The family is hoping to raise $30,000.

Visitation for Marlon will be held on Saturday, June 14 at Alvarez Funeral Home in Kearny from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to his obituary.

