Trio Charged In Death Of Man Sitting In Willingboro Pickup: Cops

Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, Willingboro officers were called to the area of Paddock Lane and Poppy Turn for a report of a shooting, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Willingboro Police Chief Ian Bucs said. They found 43-year-old Bruce Hall Jr. shot dead inside a vehicle, authorities said.

Investigators identified three suspects: Elijah B. Ervin, 33, was arrested Aug. 12, followed by Shaheed L. Ervin, 39, on Aug. 26. Both were ordered detained in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. The third suspect, Earl T. Johnson, 29, was taken into custody Sept. 17 at a Philadelphia home and remains in custody there pending extradition to New Jersey, officials said.

All three men face first-degree charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, along with second-degree charges of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to have weapons, according to prosecutors.

The case was investigated by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Willingboro police, with assistance from state and federal agencies.

