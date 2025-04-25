Trio Charged In Deadly Willingboro Social Club Shooting: Prosecutor

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 9:15 p.m., Willingboro police responded to the 609 Elite Social Club at 55 S. John F. Kennedy Way following a report of a shooting, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw and Willingboro Township Police Chief Ian S. Bucs said.

A dark colored vehicle drove past the establishment and a gunman fired multiple rounds into the crowd, striking Major Hamilton in the chest, authorities said. Hamilton was transported to a Virtua Willingboro Hospital, where he died soon after, authorities said.

Hamilton was not the intended target of the defendants, authorities said. They were attempting to execute a different man who was at the club but was not in the area where the shots were fired, authorities said.

Kirk Williams, a 33-year-old Burlington City resident, Robert Cardona, 39, and Christopher Tokley, 45, Camden residents face charges of murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit murder, and multiple weapons offenses, authorities said. Cardona was already lodged at the Camden County Correctional Facility for unrelated offenses, authorities said.

