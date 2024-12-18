Pemberton Twp. Gang Members Convicted Of Killing Willingboro Teen With Autism, Prosecutors Say

A jury convicted 27-year-old Kavon Carter and 22-year-old Sylas Young on Tuesday, Dec. 17, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said in a news release. They were indicted in the death of 18-year-old Yahsinn "YaYa" Robinson.

Willingboro police responded to Barrington Lane just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 22, 2021. Robinson, a senior at Willingboro High School, was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Carter and Young were involved in a long-running dispute with residents of the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro. Robinson wasn't involved in the conflict and had just returned home from his part-time job when he was killed.

Carter and Young were members of the Gotti Boy Movement, according to prosecutors. The gang was suspected of committing at least two homicides, along with burglaries, gun crimes, witness tampering, and obtaining more than $125,000 in fraudulent COVID-19 pandemic loans.

A GoFundMe page said Robinson was passionate about chess and read books to improve his skills. He had also started designing clothes and loved playing the guitar.

The honor roll student was also remembered for how much he loved his family.

"He never allowed his autism diagnosis to hinder him from exploring his dreams," wrote Kalimah Perry, the fundraiser's organizer. "He just started his first job and was so excited to have some independence. Yahsinn was a great big brother to his siblings and protector to his mother.

"The family is in disbelief that such an innocent special life could be cut short in this senseless way. He deserved to live. He deserved to graduate high school and explore his dreams."

After a two-month trial, Carter and Young were each convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and gang criminality, as well as second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Carter was also found guilty of first-degree promoting organized street crime and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons. The jury deliberated for about three hours before delivering the verdict.

Sentencing was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

