18-Year-Old Invaded Home At Gunpoint: Willingboro Police

An 18-year-old Willingboro resident was arrested and charged after he entered a home at gunpoint on Saturday, Dec. 28, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Willingboro Township Police Department
At 7:45 p.m., Jazihe Williams entered a residence on Ballard Lane and proceeded to the second floor, where the homeowner was located in the main bedroom, Willingboro police said. Williams, armed with a black firearm, confronted the homeowner and demanded her purse, wallet, and cellphone, police said.

After obtaining the items, Williams fled the scene, police said. Williams immediately began using several stolen credit cards to make food purchases at various locations, police said.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault, robbery, home invasion burglary, unlawful possession of a handgun, and fraud, police said.

