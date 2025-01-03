Overcast 36°

SHARE

Teen Identified In Deadly Monroe Township Shooting, Prosecutors Say

Authorities have released the name of the Sicklerville teen who was shot and killed in a Monroe Township neighborhood.

The entrance to Colonial Estates in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, NJ.

The entrance to Colonial Estates in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Qaasir Greenidge, 19, died in the shooting in Monroe Township on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. Officers responded to a gunshot report near Texas and Oklahoma avenues in the Colonial Estates neighborhood at around 8:08 p.m. 

A K9 officer found Greenidge in a nearby backyard suffering from a gunshot wound. Greenidge was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy the next day officially determined Greenidge's cause of death was a single gunshot wound. His death was also ruled a homicide.

Three people were detained near the scene but no arrests have been announced as of Friday, Jan. 3. Police haven't said how the three were related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Monroe Township Police Department at 856-728-9800, ext. 594, or the county prosecutor’s office at 856-384-5685.

to follow Daily Voice Williamstown-Monroe and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE