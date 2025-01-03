Teen Identified In Deadly Monroe Township Shooting, Prosecutors Say

Qaasir Greenidge, 19, died in the shooting in Monroe Township on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. Officers responded to a gunshot report near Texas and Oklahoma avenues in the Colonial Estates neighborhood at around 8:08 p.m.

A K9 officer found Greenidge in a nearby backyard suffering from a gunshot wound. Greenidge was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy the next day officially determined Greenidge's cause of death was a single gunshot wound. His death was also ruled a homicide.

Three people were detained near the scene but no arrests have been announced as of Friday, Jan. 3. Police haven't said how the three were related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Monroe Township Police Department at 856-728-9800, ext. 594, or the county prosecutor’s office at 856-384-5685.

