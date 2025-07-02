Skydiving Plane Crash At Cross Keys Airport: What We Know

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m., when a Cessna 208B went off the end of the runway while departing Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

“Fifteen people were on board the skydiving aircraft," said the FAA, who is leading the investigation.

The Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management confirmed the incident, calling it a mass casualty.

The extent of injuries and the status of those on board had not been released as of Wednesday night.

6abc in Philadelphia reported the plane was used for skydiving, and photos from the scene showed a significant emergency response at the airport.

The FAA said its investigation is underway and more information will be released as it becomes available.

