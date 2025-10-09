No Charges For Monroe Twp Lt. After Deadly Crash: AG

A grand jury declined to indict Lt. Anthony Pease after Michael Ospina was killed in a collision in February 2024 in Winslow Township, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

At 3:58 a.m., Ospina was driving on Broadlane Road when Pease began following his vehicle due to a prior accusation of eluding, Platkin said. Pease continued to follow Ospina's vehicle until they reached Broadlane Road and Winslow Road, Platkin said.

Pease soon activated his overhead emergency lights and attempted to stop Ospina's vehicle as it turned onto Winslow Road at a high speed, Platkin said. Pease continued to follow Ospina’s vehicle with overhead emergency lights activated until losing sight of the vehicle and radioing his mistaken belief that Ospina's vehicle had driven onto the Atlantic City Expressway, Platkin said.

At 4:00 a.m., Pease came upon Ospina’s crashed vehicle in the area on East Fleming in Winslow Township and contacted dispatch, Platkin said. A subsequent crash investigation revealed that Ospina was traveling at approximately 134 mph moments before losing control of his vehicle and crashing into two utility poles, Platkin said. Fire department personnel responded to the scene and removed extricated Ospina from the vehicle, Platkin said.

Ospina was pronounced dead at the scene, Platkin said.

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved. The grand jury is instructed on the elements of the potential criminal offenses, including criminal homicide offenses, that could be brought and, as required by law, the grand jury is instructed on self-defense and other forms of legal justification.

