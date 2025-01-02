Man Shot, Killed In Monroe Township Neighborhood: Police

Officers responded to a gunshot report on Texas Avenue in the Colonial Estates neighborhood at around 8:08 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, the Monroe Township Police Department said in a news release.

Three people were detained near the scene and a K9 officer found the man in a nearby backyard suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators were looking into the shooting as a homicide but police also said there was no threat to the public. Officers remained at the scene through the night and into the following day, gathering evidence and processing the area.

No arrests have been announced as of Tuesday, Jan. 2. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office was expected to provide future updates about the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Monroe police at 856-728-9800, ext. 594, or the county prosecutor’s office at 856-384-5685.

