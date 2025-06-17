2,500 Tabs Of LSD From Europe: Williamstown Man Pleads Guilty, Prosecutor Says

Per the terms of a plea agreement, Charles Scherer is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

On Tuesday, April 2, a suspicious package sent from the Netherlands was seized by postal investigators, authorities said. Inside the package, investigators found 2,500 perforated tabs on blotter paper, which was later tested and confirmed to be LSD laced with MDMA, authorities said.

An undercover officer later delivered the package to Scherer’s home and he was seen opening the door, picking up the package, and bringing it inside his home, authorities said. Shortly thereafter, a search warrant was executed, and the package was found opened inside the home where Scherer resided alone, authorities said.

