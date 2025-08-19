Swimming Banned At These NJ Beaches As Hurricane Erin Approaches

The National Weather Service said Tuesday, Aug. 19, that breaking waves will significantly increase along the Jersey Shore through Thursday, with life-threatening rip currents and swells of 6 to 11 feet expected.

“Life threatening rip currents are likely. The surf zone is dangerous for all levels of swimmers. Stay out of the water,” the agency warned.

A High Rip Current Risk remains in effect through Wednesday evening, and a High Surf Advisory is in place from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Friday, the NWS said. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, localized beach erosion, and some coastal flooding are possible.

Red flags — meaning no swimming — were posted Tuesday, according to NJ Advance Media:

Atlantic City

Avon-by-the-Sea

Bay Head

Beach Haven

Belmar

Brigantine

Cape May

Harvey Cedars

Manasquan

Ocean City

Seaside Heights

Seaside Park

Spring Lake

Wildwood

Some towns extended bans through Thursday and prohibited boogie boards. Island Beach State Park has barred swimming, surfing, and boogie boarding through Thursday.

Yellow flags were flying in Long Branch, allowing swimming with caution.

Gov. Phil Murphy is urging beachgoers to stay out of the water.

Hurricane Erin, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, was moving north-northwest Tuesday afternoon about 655 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C., the National Hurricane Center said. Swells generated by Erin will continue to affect the East Coast in the coming days, creating life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Beachgoers are urged to obey posted flags, heed lifeguards, and avoid the water until conditions improve.

