Shots Fired On Wildwood Boardwalk: Pennsauken Teen Arrested, Police Say

At 1 a.m., officers heard multiple shots fired in the area of Cedar and Atlantic Avenues, Wildwood police said.

Officers pursued the suspect on foot, but he blended into the crowd on the boardwalk, police said. The teen discarded the firearm, a 9 mm Palmetto Dagger containing a 17-round magazine with one round of ammunition in the chamber on the boardwalk, police said.

Police also discovered 16 9mm shell casings at the crime scene, police said.

At 5:30 p.m., later that evening, officers observed the suspect on the boardwalk in the area of Spencer Avenue, police said.

The suspect and three other persons of interest were detained for investigative purposes and transported back to police headquarters, police said.

The 17-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and multiple weapons offenses, police said. He was incarcerated in the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

