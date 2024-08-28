Partly Cloudy 77°

SHARE

Police Seeking Two Men After Vehicle, Gun Stolen In Wildwood

Police were looking for whoever stole a vehicle and a gun in Wildwood, authorities said.

Two men wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle and gun in Wildwood, NJ, on August 24, 2024.

Two men wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle and gun in Wildwood, NJ, on August 24, 2024.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - City of Wildwood Police Department
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

The Wildwood Police Department released pictures of two men wanted in the case in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Aug. 27. The thefts reportedly happened on Saturday, Aug. 24 but police didn't reveal where the thefts occurred.

Both men were wearing sunglasses on the boardwalk and flip-flops in the pictures. One man with shorter dark brown hair was wearing a black short-sleeved button-down shirt.

The other man was wearing a royal blue basketball jersey with "New York" on the front and the number 76 on both sides. He had curly dark brown hair and several lower left arm tattoos.

Police also said the two men may have ties to Trenton.

Anyone with information about the men should call the Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222.

to follow Daily Voice Wildwood and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE