Police Seeking Two Men After Vehicle, Gun Stolen In Wildwood

The Wildwood Police Department released pictures of two men wanted in the case in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Aug. 27. The thefts reportedly happened on Saturday, Aug. 24 but police didn't reveal where the thefts occurred.

Both men were wearing sunglasses on the boardwalk and flip-flops in the pictures. One man with shorter dark brown hair was wearing a black short-sleeved button-down shirt.

The other man was wearing a royal blue basketball jersey with "New York" on the front and the number 76 on both sides. He had curly dark brown hair and several lower left arm tattoos.

Police also said the two men may have ties to Trenton.

Anyone with information about the men should call the Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222.

