Philly Men Had Stolen Gun, Hollow-Point Bullets: North Wildwood PD

On Saturday, Aug. 14, officers received information a group of people were in possession of a gun near 23rd Avenue and the boardwalk, North Wildwood police said. Paul Volpe was found to be in possession of a Sig Sauer P290 .380, which was stolen out of Pennsylvania, police said. The firearm was found to have both hollow-point and round nose bullets in the magazine, police said. He was arrested at the scene, police said.

An investigation using video surveillance identified an additional subject, Jimmy Schultz, a 24-year-old Philadelphia resident, who was in possession of the same weapon, police said. He was located and placed under arrest, police said.

Volpe and Schultz were both charged with numerous weapons charges, police said.

