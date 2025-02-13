Murder: Prosecutor IDs Accused Gunman, Victim In Wildwood Crest Slaying

At 3:46 p.m., Wildwood Crest police responded to a residence on East Cresse Avenue and found Carmine Neri, standing in the front living room, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said.

A black and silver handgun was in Neri's back pocket, authorities said. Officers then discovered Joseph Falciani lying on his back at the top of a staircase with a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said. Falciani was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Witnesses told police that Neri and Falciani got into an argument and a single gunshot was heard before witnesses discovered Falciani lying at the top of the staircase while Neri had a firearm, authorities said.

An office door near the shooting scene was locked and displayed damage consistent with being forcibly kicked in, authorities said.

Neri was charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, authortiies said.

He is being lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility, authorities said.

