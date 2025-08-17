Fair 88°

Motorcyclist Killed After High-Speed Crash In North Wildwood, Police Say

A motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash in  North Wildwood Friday, Aug. 15, police said.

Photo Credit: North Wildwood PD Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
Just after 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash at 600 West Spruce Ave. where a black sport motorcycle was traveling west at a very high rate of speed, North Wildwood police said in a news release.

The driver, who was not identified by police, lost control and went off the roadway, officers said.

The North Wildwood Fire Department and medics from AtlantiCare provided medical assistance, and the driver was transported to Cooper University Hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Wildwood Police Department, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at detectives@nwpd.org or by calling 609-522-2411.

