Man, 51, Dies In E-Bike Crash At Wildwood Intersection: Police

A man was killed in an electric bicycle crash at an intersection in Wildwood, authorities said.

Pacific Avenue near the intersection with East Magnolia Avenue in Wildwood, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
The 51-year-old man died in the crash on Saturday, Dec. 28, the Wildwood Police Department said in a news release. His name or hometown wasn't released as of Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Officers responded to the intersection of Pacific and East Magnolia avenues at around 5:51 p.m. Police arrived and found the man was dead from his injuries at the crash scene.

Investigators said the man’s injuries were related to an e-bike crash. No further details were given about what led up to the wreck.

The investigation remained ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Wildwood police at 609-522-0222.

