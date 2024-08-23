Four Marina Employees Suffer Smoke Inhalation During Boat Fire In Wildwood, Firefighters Say

The fire started on the boat docked at Schooner Island Marina at around 12:39 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, the City of Wildwood Fire Department said in a Facebook post. When firefighters arrived, they found the roughly 42-foot boat named "Luv-It" engulfed in flames.

The fire spread to the dock and a nearby small shed. The boat eventually sank from the weight of the water firefighters sprayed to extinguish the flames and foam was used to put out a fuel fire on the water.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 40 minutes. Four marina employees were evaluated for smoke inhalation but they refused to be taken to a hospital.

A drone video posted on Facebook by Don Martin Realty showed heavy damage to the boat and a nearby portion of the dock.

"Thank you to all the firefighters who responded and contained the blaze—it could have been much worse," the realty group wrote.

Some photos on social media showed thick black plumes of smoke over the Wildwood skyline.

Firefighters from Erma, North Wildwood, Rio Grande, Stone Harbor, Wildwood Crest, and the Villas responded to the scene. The U.S. Coast Guard, the New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau, City of Wildwood and Lower Township police, the Middle Township Ambulance Corps, Wildwood Crest paramedics, and Sea Tow Cape May also helped.

The Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

