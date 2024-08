Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera posted a statement around 6:15 a.m. saying the 85-year-old bridge was struck by a fishing vessel. It had not reopened as of 9 a.m.

"If you are traveling from the Wildwoods or into Wildwood’s early this morning and plan to use this bridge you may want to take alternate routes," the mayor said.

The bridge had been closed earlier this month after the drive shaft broke.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wildwood and receive free news updates.