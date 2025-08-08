Exclusive: Wildwood Pizzeria Removes White Supremacist Stickers Following Outcry

Earlier this week, a viral Reddit post titled “F— Franconi’s” showed the inside of the pizza shop’s kitchen, where dozens of stickers covered the fridge, including ones that appeared to depict SS bolts and a Totenkopf skull.

The Totenkopf, German for "death’s head," refers to a skull-and-crossbones symbol that was adopted by Hitler’s SS during the Nazi era, the ADL explains. It became the emblem of the SS-Totenkopfverbände, the branch responsible for guarding concentration camps, the ADL said.

“Lots of White supremacy/Nazi stickers in their kitchen,” the post read. “Please spread the word.”

A Franconi's employee said that he was not authorized to comment when Daily Voice called Friday, Aug. 8 at 12:30 p.m.

The photos circulated widely on social media, prompting strong reactions. One commenter wrote, “Not that I'm down there but will mentally file away to never eat there and spit in their general direction.”

Another said their family was planning to visit Wildwood next week and had been told Franconi’s had the best pizza on the boardwalk — but decided to go elsewhere: “We’ll just stick to Tony’s New York Pizza on Pacific, I think it is.”

As of Friday, Aug. 8, photos obtained by Daily Voice show that the SS and Totenkopf stickers appeared to have been removed. Stickers of President Trump and a sticker that said F— Biden, seen in the Reddit post, also appeared to have been removed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wildwood and receive free news updates.