Drug Dealer Caught With Cocaine, Xanax, Ecstasy In Wildwood Crest: Police

Matthew Monroe, 38, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 16, the Wildwood Crest Police Department said in a news release. An officer stopped Monroe in a vehicle near the intersection of Atlantic and Denver avenues at around 3:10 a.m.

Investigators said the officer suspected the vehicle had evidence of criminal activity and a K9 officer sniffed the outside of the vehicle. The K9 smelled drugs and the vehicle was searched.

Police said they found "distribution amounts" of suspected cocaine, Xanax, and ecstasy in the vehicle. Officers also seized drug-dealing items and an undisclosed amount of cash from suspected drug sales.

Monroe was charged with three counts of second-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park, three counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, third-degree money laundering, fourth-degree possession of controlled dangerous substance distribution paraphernalia and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia.

Monroe was held in the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

