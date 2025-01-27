Cape May Man Threw Shovel At Police, Made Threats: Wildwood Police

At 6 p.m., officers responded to a store on the 300 block of Rio Grande Avenue on a report of a man, later identified as Ronald Norbeck threatening employees, Wlldwood police said.

Norbeck screamed at the officers to not come any closer and that he had a gun, police said. The employees safely exited the store and the responding officers quickly initiated de-escalation techniques, police said. Norbeck continued to refuse to comply with officers' commands while he kept his hands concealed from officers and advised officers to use deadly force against him, police said.

He later threw a shovel narrowly missing an officer at the scene, police said. After multiple attempts were made to de-escalate the situation, one of the patrol officers deployed a conducted energy device and Norbeck was taken into custody, police said.

Norbeck was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, multiple weapons offenses, aggravated assault and obstruction, authorities said. He was incarcerated at the Cape May County Correctional Center, police said.

