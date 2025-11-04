"I want to sincerely thank each and every one of you for your constant support, loyalty, and kindness over the years," the restaurant wrote on Facebook. "Whether you came by to shop, browse, or just stop in for a quick chat, every visit meant the world to me. You’ve made this journey so special, and I’m forever grateful for the community we’ve built together.

Patrons, who loved the deli's hoagies, said they were sorry to hear the news.

"It was def a great ride while it lasted," one commenter wrote. "Was blessed with being a customer and forever friend to you all! Love ya guys! So excited for the next adventure."

"Your dedication to the community is truly appreciated," another commenter wrote. "Best of Luck Always & Ty."

"The absolute best roast beef sandwichs!" another commenter wrote. "Wishing you the best."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wildwood and receive free news updates.