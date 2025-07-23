Raccoon Bites Two People In Westfield, Rabies Alert Issued

The incidents occurred on the 400 block of 1st Avenue and the 700 block of Scotch Plains Avenue, the Westfield Health Department said in a public health alert.

The raccoon may be infected with rabies, and officials urge residents in this area to stay alert.

Suspicious animal behavior includes any animal that appears disoriented and confused, has difficulty walking, or is aggressive.

If residents observe any animal with these behaviors, it should immediately be reported to the Westfield Police Department at 908-789-4000.

Anyone who has contact with a raccoon in this area should seek medical care right away, officials said. Rabies is preventable through vaccination, and pet owners should remember that the best protection is to vaccinate for rabies and license all pets with the town, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westfield and receive free news updates.