False Report Of Shooting Leads To Westfield High School Lockdown: Police

At 9:53 a.m., the high school reported it received a single phone call from an unidentified person reporting two people were shot inside the school, Westfield police said in a release.

Westfield High School contacted officers and said it had placed itself into a lockdown pending law enforcement response, police said. Officers initiated a full response of all its patrol officers and detectives, police said. The roadways around the school were closed and the area was secured, police said. Teams of officers entered the school building and methodically searched the entire premises, police said.

The report of people shot was unfounded and normal school activities have resumed, police said.

The telephone call reporting the shooting appears not to have originated from inside the school and was ultimately determined to be maliciously false, police said. The investigation is ongoing, police said

