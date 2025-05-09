Rain Fog/Mist 57°

SHARE

$900K Covid Loan Fraud, Westfield Man Learns Fate: Feds

A 54-year-old Westfield man was recently sentenced to two years in prison after he fraudulently obtained a Payroll Protection Program loan for $900,000, authorities said.

Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Courthouse in Newark

Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Courthouse in Newark

 Photo Credit: Carptrash/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

Joseph McKeon pleaded guilty last November in Newark federal court to wire fraud and money laundering, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

From February 2021 through February 2022, McKeon submitted fraudulent PPP loan and forgiveness applications for $900,000 on behalf of a New Jersey company he owned, Habba said. In support of those applications, McKeon lied about the number of employees the business employed and the income the employees earned, Habba said.

McKeon also submitted forged documents, including fake payroll information, bank statements and tax return documents, Habba said. After the victim lender funded the loan, McKeon withdrew a significant amount of the loan proceeds as cash and made several large transfers between bank accounts, including one transfer for $315,503.75, that was sent to an Indiana title company, Habba said.

McKeon must pay $900,000 in restitution, Habba said.

to follow Daily Voice Westfield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE