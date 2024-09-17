Drunk West Windsor Teen Drove 78 MPH, Killing Passenger In Crash: Prosecutors

Rehan Jahangir, 18, was given four charges in the Tuesday, Aug. 20 crash, Acting Mercer County Prosecutor Theresa Hilto said in a news release on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Daniel Haas, 18, of Princeton Junction, died after the wreck on Lanwin Boulevard.

West Windsor police responded to the scene near Providence Drive at around 3:49 a.m. Officers found a 2024 Tesla Model Y that crashed into a tree, causing significant damage to the passenger side.

Police gave first aid to Jahangir and Haas until they were pulled from the car and brought to Capital Health Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Haas was pronounced dead at the Trenton hospital on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Haas was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in the class of 2024, according to the Lawrence Township school. He was a football and lacrosse player who was also involved in student government.

Hass' family said his organs were donated shortly after his death. He had three older sisters and was about to start his freshman year at Fairfield University in Connecticut, according to his obituary from Buklad-Merlino Memorial Homes.

Investigators said Jahangir had a blood alcohol content of .125 percent and a fake New Jersey driver's license with an altered birthday. He was also accused of driving 78 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone on the northbound side of Lanwin Boulevard when he struck the tree.

Jahangir was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree vehicular homicide (death by auto), third-degree vehicular homicide (strict liability), and fourth-degree possession of a false government document.

The 2024 graduate of West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North was served his charges at a rehabilitation facility in New Brunswick on the evening of Monday, Sept. 16.

