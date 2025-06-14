Light Rain Fog/Mist 61°

West Orange Police Searching For Missing Man, 24, Last Seen Near Montclair

Police in West Orange are asking for the public’s help finding a 24-year-old man who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Cairo Johnson

Cairo Johnson was last seen around 1 p.m. on June 12 after walking away from his home in the Harrison Avenue area, near the Montclair border, according to the West Orange Police Department.

He was wearing blue jeans, a white tank top, and gray high-top sneakers, authorities said.

Police say Johnson is known to travel on NJ Transit bus routes #71 and #22, but his destination is unknown.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to call West Orange Police at 973-325-4000.

