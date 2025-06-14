West Orange Police Searching For Missing Man, 24, Last Seen Near Montclair

Cairo Johnson was last seen around 1 p.m. on June 12 after walking away from his home in the Harrison Avenue area, near the Montclair border, according to the West Orange Police Department.

He was wearing blue jeans, a white tank top, and gray high-top sneakers, authorities said.

Police say Johnson is known to travel on NJ Transit bus routes #71 and #22, but his destination is unknown.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to call West Orange Police at 973-325-4000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Orange and receive free news updates.