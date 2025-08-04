Shooting Victim Won’t Identify Suspects: West Orange Police

At 2:37 a.m., officers received a call from a resident who said they sustained a gunshot wound to the neck, West Orange police said.

The caller requested medical assistance but refused to provide any information regarding how the injury occurred or who was responsible, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment due to significant blood loss, police said.

No suspect information was available, police said. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

